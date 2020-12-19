Centre dealing with farmers in an authoritarian way: CM

Congress, DMK leaders take part in one-day fast in support of the farmers’ agitation in Delhi against the agricultural laws

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday said the Union government was dealing with the farmers, agitating against the farm laws in the national capital, in an “authoritarian” manner.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a one-day fast, in support of the farmers’ protest, near Anna Statue, the Chief Minister said that no serious efforts had been made to end the agitation by the agriculturists. The laws passed by the Centre, without holding any consultation, would destroy the farm sector.

The laws will only benefit corporates, he said, adding that the farmers were not taken into confidence before the new laws were framed.

The government should immediately withdraw the agricultural legislation, he said. The “secular” parties in Tamil Nadu will continue to support the farmers’ agitation, he said.

The Chief Minister also tore a copy of the three laws, while winding up the fast at around 8 p.m. In his address, ending the protest, he reiterated that he would “sacrifice power to protect the identity of the Union Territory, under any circumstance.”

Ministers A. Namassivayam, M. Kandasamy, M.O.H.F. Shahjahan, PCC Chief A.V. Subramanian, leaders of the Left parties and trade unions were among those who took part.

Braving the cold

DMK leaders too, on Friday, staged a one-day fast in Thirukkanoor village, Puducherry, in support of the farmers. The party’s north and south conveners, S.P. Sivakumar and R. Siva (MLA), respectively, and legislator Venkatesan took part. VCK principal secretary Deva Pozhilan also participated.

Mr. Siva said the Centre had not considered the fact that the farmers were staging the protest, braving the cold weather. Even when the health of the farmers was at risk, the Centre had ignored their pleas to withdraw the laws, he said.

If the Centre failed to withdraw the farm legislation, the party, with the approval of its leadership, would intensify the agitation, Mr. Siva added.