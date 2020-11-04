‘Centre assured support for police modernisation’

PUDUCHERRY

04 November 2020 23:40 IST

Law and order situation far better: CM

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has given assurance to assist the territorial administration in modernising the police force.

“During my meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah, he has agreed to provide assistance to modernise the force which includes strengthening of cyber security wing and procurement of equipment and weapon for the force,” Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said in his address after laying the foundation to construct a new building for the Lawspet police.

The station would be constructed at a cost of around ₹3 crore, he said adding it was a long pending demand. He said the law and order situation had considerably improved and this was even acknowledged by the Centre. Two prominent cases which were left undetected during the tenure of N. R. Congress were solved by his government, the Chief Minister said.

Advertising

Advertising

Goondas Act

Around 27 people with long criminal records have been arrested under Goondas Act, he added.

He also hailed the Police Department for its contribution in controlling the spread of novel coronavirus.

Speaker V. P Sivakolandhu, Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, Minister for Revenue M.O. H. F. Shahjahan and Minister for Power R. Kamalakannan were also present.