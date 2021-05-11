Centre appoints three BJP members as nominated MLAs

PUDUCHERRY

11 May 2021 01:14 IST

The Union Government on Monday appointed three BJP members as nominated MLAs, taking the number of party legislators in the House to 9, one short of the All India N.R. Congress in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly.

A notification issued by the Centre said K. Venkatesan, V.P. Ramalingam and R.B. Ashok Babu had been nominated as MLAs.

While Mr. Venkatesan is a former DMK legislator, Mr. Ramalingam was a former Congress functionary and brother of former Speaker V. P. Sivakolandhu.

Both joined the BJP a few days before the recent Assembly election.

Mr. Babu, a BJP functionary and advocate, served as district president of the party till last week. According to a BJP source, he resigned as district president to take up the new assignment.

With this, the strength of the Assembly has gone up to 33. The tally now is AINRC 10, BJP 9 (three nominated), 6 DMK, 6 Independents and 2 Congress. Meanwhile, three Independents are reported to have handed over letters expressing support to the BJP.