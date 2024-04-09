Centre appoints NIA special prosecutor for Puducherry

April 09, 2024 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Union Government has appointed N. Balamourougan , advocate, as special public prosecutor in the National Investigating Agency (NIA) Special Court in Puducherry for a period of three years.

A notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that the appointment for various special courts was made under relevant sections of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 (34 of 2008) and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (2 of 1974). The advocates will serve as special public prosecutors for conducting the matters on behalf of the NIA in related cases before the special courts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.