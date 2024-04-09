GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Centre appoints NIA special prosecutor for Puducherry

April 09, 2024 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Union Government has appointed N. Balamourougan , advocate, as special public prosecutor in the National Investigating Agency (NIA) Special Court in Puducherry for a period of three years.

A notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that the appointment for various special courts was made under relevant sections of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 (34 of 2008) and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (2 of 1974). The advocates will serve as special public prosecutors for conducting the matters on behalf of the NIA in related cases before the special courts.

