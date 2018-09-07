Centre agrees to restore grants under RUSA

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has said the Centre has accepted the plea of the Puducherry government to restore 100% grant for implementing the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) scheme in the Union Territory.

Presenting awards along with Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi to teachers on the occasion of Teachers Day here on Wednesday, Mr. Narayanasamy said that the Centre was giving 100% funds to Puducherry for developing infrastructure and other amenities in the higher education sector. But subsequently the grant was reduced to 60% which caused dislocation in the implementing the scheme.

He said Education Minister R. Kamalakannan had made out a strong case to the Ministry of Human Resource Development during his recent visit to Delhi seeking restoration of grants under RUSA, which has been accepted by the Ministry.

The Chief Minister said the government was implementing regular skill development programmes for students of colleges to make them employable.

The government has earmarked 11% for education sector in the current year, he said.