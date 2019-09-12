Centre adopting a negative stand towards Puducherry: CM

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy pilloried the Central government for taking a negative stand in response to the requirements of the Union Territory. He was speaking at the inauguration of a thematic workshop on the Vulnerability Atlas of India and Disaster Resistant Design and Construction Practices, organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Wednesday.

Mr. Narayanasamy said the Centre had the responsibility to supplement States and ensure their development. Though Puducherry is a small Union Territory, it has registered a growth of 10%. However, instead of helping the U.T., the Centre has been adopting a negative stand against it. The grants from the Union Government have also come down.

Stressing the need for adopting new and innovative construction technologies, he said Puducherry was a vulnerable area since it was located close to the coast. There was a need to adopt new technologies for constructing buildings that could withstand natural calamities and adverse weather conditions, he said.

The country’s construction industry and real estate sector had taken severe hits after the introduction of the Real Estate and Regulatory Authority (RERA) Act. He said registrations had taken a hit and the officials in the Department of Town and Country Planning Department in Puducherry should come forward to ensure approval of projects sought by private builders. Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, said the third edition of the Vulnerability Atlas of India was a tool to natural disaster prevention and graded the regions on vulnerability to different kinds of disasters such as cyclones, landslides, earthquakes, tsunamis and floods.

Technology challenge

The Ministry had set in motion the process for identification of the best available technologies in the construction industry through the Global Housing Technology Challenge. The Ministry was in the process of instituting six live laboratories where new technologies, which were climate resilient and resource efficient would be adopted. One of the laboratories would come up in Chennai, Mr. Mishra said.

Ministers A. Namassivayam and Malladi Krishna Rao, MLAs T. Djeamourthy and K. Venkatesan, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar and Secretary Ashok Kumar also spoke.