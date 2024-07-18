Centrally sponsored literacy programme launched in Puducherry

The Puducherry government on Thursday launched Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram, a Centrally sponsored scheme aimed at 100% literacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also known as ULLAS, the scheme is aimed at providing education to all those aged above 15 who have missed out on schooling. The government schools will be the learning centres for the programme.

Home Minister A. Namassivayam inaugurated the programme at the Government Primary School at Katterikuppam. He handed over identity cards to those who have volunteered to teach the non-literate people. He also distributed study materials to those who have enrolled in the programme.

Mr. Namassivayam said the government intends to provide basic education to around 10,000 people through the programme in the Union Territory. Those enrolled in the programme would also be provided computer literacy and lessons on online transactions. The Education Department would be the nodal agency to run the programme, he said.

Those who are interested in volunteering as teachers should approach the nearest Government Primary School or the State Training Centre at Lawspet. Director of School Education P. Priytarshny and Joint Director of School Education Sivagami were present at the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.