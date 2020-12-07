Central team tours Cyclone Nivar-hit areas in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

07 December 2020 22:41 IST

Narayanasamy reiterates demand for ₹100 cr. as interim relief

An inter-ministerial team deputed by the Central government to asses damage to crops and property due to Nivar cyclone visited several parts of Puducherry on Monday.

The four-member team led by Joint Secretary Ashutosh Agnihotri visited agriculture fields at Pathu Kannu, Ramanathapuram and Santhaipudukuppam for a first-hand assessment of damage to paddy, banana, sugarcane and other cash crops.

Farmers at the first stop-over at Ramanathapuram, complained about the loss to banana, sugarcane and paddy cultivation due to heavy rain accompanied by strong winds of Nivar cyclone and the latest depression in the Bay of Bengal.

Advertising

Advertising

The team also inspected Sudana Nagar to see the condition of damaged municipality roads in residential areas. They also visited Thengaithittu Fishing harbour to assess the damage to boats.

After winding up the tour of affected areas, the team held separate meetings with Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy. The team also held a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar.