Central team to assess flood damage in Union Territory

Officials are scheduled to arrive in Puducherry today

A four-member inter-Ministerial Central team will arrive in Puducherry on Monday to make an evaluation of the severity of flood damage in recent rains.

The team led by Rajiv Sharma, Joint Secretary, National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID), Ministry of Home Affairs, comprises of representatives from the Ministries or Departments of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Finance (Department of Expenditure), Jal Shakti, Power, Roads, Transport and Highways and Rural Development.

The team is scheduled to arrive at 2.45 p.m. and survey affected areas and hold discussions with officials. After staying in the city overnight, the team will proceed on Tuesday to visit flood affected areas in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur.

They will return to Chennai on Tuesday and leave for Delhi on Wednesday.