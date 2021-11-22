Central team meets U.T. officials, to visit rain-hit regions today

PUDUCHERRY

22 November 2021 23:16 IST

Team meets Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and CM N. Rangasamy

An Inter-Ministerial Central team, headed by Rajiv Sharma, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Home Affairs, on Monday reached Puducherry to assess the damage caused by recent rain. The team, which reached here on Monday evening, held a meeting with senior officials at the Chief Secretariat to gather inputs on the impact of rain on civic infrastructure, agriculture sector and property.

Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar gave a detailed presentation on the impact of rain in the Union Territory.

On-spot assessment

Collector Purva Garg and senior officials attached to the Public Works Department, Electricity, Revenue and Agriculture were present. Following the meeting with officials, the team called on Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Nivas and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at the Legislative Assembly.

Advertising

Advertising

The Central team will visit rain-affected areas on Tuesday morning for an on-the-spot assessment of the damage caused by the rain.