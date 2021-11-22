Puducherry

Central team meets U.T. officials, to visit rain-hit regions today

First information: Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, left, briefing the Central team on the damage caused by recent heavy rain, at the Chief Secretariat in Puducherry on Monday.   | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

An Inter-Ministerial Central team, headed by Rajiv Sharma, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Home Affairs, on Monday reached Puducherry to assess the damage caused by recent rain. The team, which reached here on Monday evening, held a meeting with senior officials at the Chief Secretariat to gather inputs on the impact of rain on civic infrastructure, agriculture sector and property.

Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar gave a detailed presentation on the impact of rain in the Union Territory.

On-spot assessment

Collector Purva Garg and senior officials attached to the Public Works Department, Electricity, Revenue and Agriculture were present. Following the meeting with officials, the team called on Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Nivas and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy at the Legislative Assembly.

The Central team will visit rain-affected areas on Tuesday morning for an on-the-spot assessment of the damage caused by the rain.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2021 11:17:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/central-team-meets-ut-officials-to-visit-rain-hit-regions-today/article37634341.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY