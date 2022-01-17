Central support sought for infra development

It is for air, rail and port connectivity, among others in U.T.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday appealed to the Centre for extending support to develop infrastructure and improve multimodal connectivity in the region.

Addressing the virtual conference of the PM Gati Shakti for south zone, chaired by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, the Lieutenant Governor said the Union Territory was looking to develop an outer ring road in Puducherry, SEZ clusters in Puducherry and Karaikal, and National Highways to improve connectivity across the region.

The other infrastructure expansion initiatives include development of air, rail and port connectivity, apart from coastal mapping and marine spatial planning, she said. Infrastructure was key to development of tourism, including spiritual and medical tourism in Puducherry, the Lieutenant Governor noted, and hailed the Centre's support in creating an institutional framework for Puducherry for time-bound implementation of projects under the PM Gati Shakti national master plan for multimodal connectivity.

CM seeks assistance

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, who participated in the conference, sought Central help for the proposed expansion of the Puducherry airport runway, to a length of 3,330 m, for fulfilling its the long-term needs. Stating that airport now had a runway length of only 1,502 m, Mr. Rangasamy appealed to the Centre for expediting the land acquisition process for sustainable development of the airport.

‘Elevated Corridor’

The Chief Minister also pitched for an ‘Elevated Corridor’ from Marapalam Junction up to the State border, at Mullodai, to ease congestion on the route to Cuddalore.

He also sought an extension of the railway route, linking Karaikal and Cuddalore via Tharangambadi and Sirkazhi, to facilitate connectivity between Puducherry and Karaikal.

Additionally, the Chief Minister wanted the Ministry to explore the feasibility of providing a helipad service and airport infrastructure to the pilgrim town of Karaikal, and a ferry service between Karaikal and Puducherry.

Expressing appreciation for Central clearance of the ₹450-crore ‘Elevated Corridor Project’ between Indira Gandhi square to Rajiv Gandhi Square, Mr. Rangasamy said the project, after completion, would not only minimise the traffic congestion being experienced on a day-to-day routine, but also relieve the public from having to wait for more than two to three signal rotations, while crossing vulnerable junctions.