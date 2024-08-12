GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Central schemes not implemented by Dept. of Agriculture in Puducherry, says Water users’ association

Published - August 12, 2024 10:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Bangaaru Vaickal Neeradhara Kootamaippu, a water users’ association on Monday said the Department of Agriculture was not implementing the schemes launched by the Centre in Puducherry, and it was neglecting farmers’ welfare.

In a memorandum to Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan, the president of the Association, V. Chandrasekhar, said the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) was introduced in Puducherry from the 2020-21 rabi season. However, the National Insurance Company has failed to settle indemnity claims for paddy crop for the season.

The company is required to process claims within three weeks of receiving data on the yield. Though repeated representations have been made to the company, only a few farmers have received the payments, he said.

Alleging that the Department of Agriculture lacked transparency in implementing the scheme, Mr. Chandrasekhar said details such as village-wise yield loss and indemnity claim amounts are neither published on the website nor available in the agricultural centres. As a result farmers remain unaware of the indemnity claims related to their crops.

Similarly, the National Food Security Mission (Oilseeds) scheme has had limited impact in Puducherry. The Department has failed to provide certified seeds of groundnut and gingelly as stipulated under the scheme. Instead, it has opted to disburse funds to farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer based on purchase receipts, which undermines the scheme’s objective of supply of quality seeds from research institutes and seed hubs.

The Association urged the Lt. Governor to intervene and direct the Department of Agriculture to implement all Central schemes as per guidelines.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.