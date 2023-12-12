Central government officers on study tour to Puducherry

December 12, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Around 25 officers attached to various Ministries of the Union Government on Tuesday interacted with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy as part of their study tour to Puducherry.

The visiting officers are currently undergoing training at the Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM) under the Department of Personnel and Training, New Delhi. As part of their study tour, the officers met Mr. Rangasamy at the Legislative Assembly to understand the workings of the Chief Minister’s Office in a Union Territory.

Deputy Director of ISTM, Pramod Kumar Jaiswal led the study tour to Puducherry. Section Officers/Assistant Section officers from the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Rural Development, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation were part of the team that interacted with the Chief Minister, said a communication.