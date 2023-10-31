CENTAC to hold stray vacancy counselling for UG courses

October 31, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST

The Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) has published the schedule for conducting a special stray vacancy round of counselling for vacant MBBS/BDS seats, an exercise that marks the conclusion of the NEET UG admissions process for 2023.

According to a press note, this follows the Union Health Ministry approaching the Supreme Court seeking extension of the last date of admission of under graduate courses and to conduct a special stray vacancy round for the vacant MBBS/ B.D.S/ B.Sc Nursing seats of All India Quota and State Quota.

As per the CENTAC schedule, the window for fresh registration/payment is open with immediate effect and will close on November 5.

The process of choice filling/choice locking will be allowed from November 1 to 5, the processing of seat allotment will be held from November 6 to 7. The results are slated to be published on November 7,and candidates required to report to allotted college during the period from November 8 to 15.

Meanwhile, in a circular on Tuesday, the NMC stated that the Health Ministry had approached the Supreme Court for extension of last date of admission of under graduate courses and to conduct a special stray vacancy round for the vacant MBBS/ B.D.S/ B.Sc Nursing Seats of AIQ and State Quota.

It is pertinent to mention that this special stray vacancy round will be the last round for under graduate courses for the 2023 academic year, the NMC stated.

The details of the vacant AIQ seats are available on MCC website (www.mcc.nic.in). The NMC requested the candidates to contact State counselling authorities for the status of vacant State quota seats.

The NMC said candidates who are not holding any seat either in All India Quota or State Quota are eligible to participate in the special stray vacancy round. However, candidates who did not join their seats allotted through MCC Round-3 onwards are ‘not eligible’ to participate.

The candidates who do not join their allotted seat in special stray vacancy round will be forfeited and such candidates will be debarred from taking NEET exam for the next year.

The data of allotted candidates of special stray vacancy round conducted by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will be shared with states and candidates who are allotted seats by MCC will be debarred from taking admission in state counselling, the NMC said.

