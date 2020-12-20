CENTAC releases updated merit list for NEET-related degree courses

PUDUCHERRY

20 December 2020 14:04 IST

The list can be viewed on the website: www.centacpuducherry.in.

The Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) released the updated merit list for NEET-related degree courses (MBBS, BDS and BAMS) under government, management and NRI quota, on December 20.

A text message asking students to check details on the website has also been sent.

The CENTAC said in a press note that some candidates had submitted old Residence/Community Certificates while applying for CENTAC, due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. After allotment and at the time of admission, the latest/renewed certificate, issued by the Revenue Department, must be submitted to the college, it said.