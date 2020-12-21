CENTAC releases provisional allotment list for medical courses

Candidates who have been allotted seats should download the allotment order using their dashboard login credentials, a release from CENTAC said.

The Centralised Admission Committee has published the first round of provisional allotment list for NEET related medical courses in the Union Territory.

Students can report to colleges, either in person or online, till December 24. Candidates can transfer the fees, fixed by the government, to CENTAC account by generating a NEFT challan using their dashboard login credentials. This will later be transferred to the accounts of respective colleges. Tuition fee details are posted on the website, the release said.

The list classifies students under government, management and NRI quota for admission to medical degree courses at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGGMC &RI) and private medical institutes such as Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences, Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College and Research Institute, Sri Venkateswara Medical College and Research Institute, Rajiv Gandhi Ayurvedic Medical College, Mahe, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences, Puducherry, Mahe Institute of Dental Sciences and Sri Venkateswara Dental College.

As per data available with CENTAC, 136 candidates were selected in the first round for admission under government quota and 22 under management quota at IGGMC &RI.

The three private medical colleges together have a combined intake of 450 students. Allotment letters were issued to 155 candidates under government quota in these institutes. The remaining will be filled under management, minority and NRI quota.