CENTAC registration mandatory for entrance test mandatory to nursing courses

Published - June 07, 2024 11:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) has said that students opting for admission to B.Sc. (Nursing) seats must mandatorily apply again on the CENTAC website to appear for the Common Entrance Test.

A press note from G. Sriramulu, Health Director-cum-Nodal Officer (Medical Education), said that fresh online registration with CENTAC was mandatory even if candidates had already applied for non-NEET courses (B.Sc. (Nursing), barring which a candidate would not be able to participate in the entrance test.

The government had earlier clarified that the Indian Nursing Council, which had granted a one-time exemption to conduct admissions for 2023-24 based on the higher secondary examination marks scored by the students, had stipulated that from 2023-24, entry to courses would be solely on the basis of a common entrance examination. Based on this, the Directorate of Health has scheduled the entrance test on July 14 in the four regions of the Union Territory.

CENTAC, meanwhile, is slated to begin the online registration for the Common Entrance Test for admissions to B.Sc. (Nursing) Government quota seats on June 10.

It has also clarified the self-supporting seats of B.Sc. (Nursing) in College of Nursing, Indira Gandhi Government Medical college and Research Institute (IGMC&RI), and the self supporting/NRI quota seats in Mother Theresa Post Graduate and Research Institute (MT’G&RI), in Puducherry and Karaikal would be filled up on the basis of the NEET UG scorecard.

