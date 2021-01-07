CENTAC publishes provisional allotment list, adds rider

PUDUCHERRY

07 January 2021 01:13 IST

‘Allotment of seats would be subject to the outcome of a writ petition filed in Madras High Court’

The Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) on Wednesday went ahead with the publication of the provisional allotment lists of the second round of counselling for NEET-related courses while adding the rider that the eventual allotment of seats would be subject to the outcome of a writ petition filed in this regard in the Madras High Court.

CENTAC said the provisional lists of allotment to government/management and NRI quotas for MBBS, BDS and BAMS courses have been put up on its site (www.centacpuducherry.in). However, this allotment is subject to the outcome of writ appeal in the court, it stated.

The allotted candidates can report to the colleges in person or online before January 11. They can download their allotment order using their dashboard login credentials. This allotment order should be submitted to the concerned colleges at the time of admission.

A text message alert has also been sent to the students to check the website for further details. CENTAC has asked the candidates to pay the fee fixed and notified by the Government of Puducherry to CENTAC account by generating NEFT challan using their dashboard login credentials. The fee collected by the CENTAC will be transferred to the concerned colleges.

The tuition fee details are also hosted on the website. The same are subject to modifications by the Health Department, the CENTAC Coordinator said.

The Health Department has revised the BDS seats in the Mahatma Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences to the original 40 seats pending the approval from Dental Council of India (DCI) for an increase in seats. The allotment is made based on the revised seat matrix, and in case, DCI approves the increase, the remaining seats will be filled during mop-up round, the coordinator said.

Meanwhile, the Pondicherry State Students and Parents Welfare Association urged the authorities to have legal experts examine the High Court interim order passed on Wednesday on an appeal filed by an aggrieved student before pursuing with seat allotment.