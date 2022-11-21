  1. EPaper
CENTAC publishes final merit list for NEET courses

There are 1,346 candidates in the government quota while the management quota (overall) has 4,774 candidates

November 21, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) has published the final merit list for NEET-based degree courses (M.B.B.S, B.D.S, B.A.M.S, and B.V.Sc) under government, management, management (Telugu minority), management (Christian minority) and NRI quota for 2022-23.

The full list is available on www.centacpuducherry.in. While text messages had been sent to individual candidates, they were also advised to check the website for details. In the final list, there are 1,346 candidates in the government quota, the management quota (overall) has 4,774 candidates, NRI quota 240 candidates, Christian minority 19 and Telugu minority 25.

Meanwhile, the Pondicherry State Students and Parents Welfare Association has urged the government to ensure that students from other States did not lay claim to seats reserved for domicile candidates.

