August 10, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Centralised Admission Committee (Centac) has published the draft merit list for admission to MBBS/BDS/BVSc. and AH courses under management quota (MQ) including Telugu and Christian minority quota, NRI, and Sports Quota. The details are posted on the official site www.centacpuducherry.in

According to a press release, objections if any may be submitted up to 11 a.m. on August 12 through the dashboard. SMS has also been sent to the students to check the website for details.