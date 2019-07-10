Centac publishes draft merit list for admission to medical courses

The Centralised Admission Committee (Centac) has published the draft merit list for admission to MBBS /BDS /BVSc. and AH courses under management quota (MQ) including Telugu and Christian minority quota.

The draft merit list for admission to BDS / BAMS / BVSc.& AH / BTech. / BSc (Agri) courses under NRI / NRI-sponsored and foreign national category have also been published. The details are posted on the site www.centacpuducherry.in

According to Centac, of the 11,544 registered applicants, 11,163 candidates have opted for management quota. A total of 42 candidates are below the NEET general cutoff score (134) and 56 candidates are below the NEET OBC /SC/ST cutoff score (107) and they have been excluded from the draft merit list. In all, 326 candidates from Union Territory of Puducherry have opted for government quota, of which 65 candidates are excluded in the draft merit list due to insufficient data submitted during online application submission. Hence their merit rank could not be ascertained.

Centac has asked 1,671 candidates who have not given their preferences to give their choices on the site. The candidates can also submit their objections/ the required data particulars, if any, through the links (shortu rl.at/uCN34 for MBBS/BDS/B.V.Sc/AH and shorturl.at/qQTl4) on or before 5 p.m., July 10.

Meanwhile, fresh applications are invited from the candidates of Union Territory of Puducherry belonging to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) for admission to MBBS course. Online submissions on www.centacpuducherry.in are open and the deadline is set at 5 p.m. on July 13. The candidates who have already registered through Centac website can upload EWS certificate using their login credentials, Centac has said.