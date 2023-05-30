CENTAC plans to complete first round of counselling in Puducherry by June

May 30, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) is gearing up to complete the first round of counselling for non-NEET U.G professional courses including B. Tech and B. Arch in Puducherry by the end of June.

Since the government had invited applications from eligible candidates for admission to the current academic year, CENTAC has received more than 10,000 applications. The last date for submitting the application is June 6.

“We have started verification of academic credentials and revenue details submitted by the candidates for admission. A team of officials are coordinating with revenue department for verification of certificates. The new office of CENTAC at Kamaraj Manimandapam is gearing up for the counselling,“ a senior official told The Hindu.

In the current academic year, new institutions such as Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Puducherry campus and Annai Abirami Community College of Health Sciences, Karaikal will admit students through CENTAC.

RRU will be offering courses such as Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and Police Administration, Diploma in Fitness Management and Diploma in Police Science.

Annai Abirami college would offer courses such as Anaesthesia Technology, Operation Theatre Technology, ECG &TMT technology and Optometry.

New courses such as Information Science and Engineering, Computer Science Engineering and Information Technology offered by the Women’s Engineering College and Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Institute of Engineering, Karaikal would be up for grabs this academic year.

The Auroville Institute of Applied Technology would be offering this year courses on Green Energy and Electrical Systems, Production Technology and Software Development and Machine Learning, an official here said.

Around 5,300 seats would be available for UG non NEET professional courses, 4,320 seats for UG Arts and Science courses and 90 seats for UG Performing and Fine Arts courses. The Mahatma Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences will be also offering Dental Mechanics and Dental Hygienists, the official said.

Filling up of engineering seats, according to the official, would depend more on completion of occupancy in medical courses.

In the last academic year, as many as 1, 284 engineering seats remained vacant after completion of counselling. Around six engineering colleges have closed down in the last two to three years for want of students, he said.