Centac invites online applications for admission to non-NEET undergraduate professional courses in Puducherry

May 08, 2024 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Centralised Admission Committee (Centac) has invited online applications from candidates for admission to non-NEET U.G professional courses such as B.Tech, B.Arch. B.Sc (Hons) Agriculture & Horticulture, B.V.Sc &A.H, B.Sc (Nursing), B.P.T, B.Sc para medical courses, B.Pharm, B.A L.L.B (5 years), diplomas in paramedical courses, undergraduate arts, science & commerce courses (B.A, B.Sc, B. Com, B.B.A and B.C.A) in colleges in the Puducherry region for the academic year 2024-25.

As per a notification issued on Tuesday (May 7, 2024) evening, candidates are allowed to submit applications from Wednesday, May 8 onwards, on the Centac portal www.centacpuducherry.in. The last date for submission of applications is May 22.

There are 5, 244 seats available for admission under the non-NEET category, 4,320 courses under UG arts, science & commerce streams and 75 under UG performing and fine arts courses.

Also, 334 seats are available under UG lateral entry in engineering at Pondicherry Technological University, Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Karaikal, Women’s Engineering College, Puducherry and government quota seats in private engineering colleges, the notification said.

However, the number of seats are subject to change depending on various affiliating conditions for the current academic year. Candidates from other States are allowed to apply under the ‘Other State’ quota category for both UG non-NEET professional and UG arts, science and commerce courses.

NRI/NRI Sponsored/Foreign national candidates should go through the brochure available on the Centac website to apply after evaluating their eligibility, the notification said.

