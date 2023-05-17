Centac invites online application for admission to non-NEET UG professional courses

May 17, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Centralised Admission Committee (Centac) has invited online applications for admission to non-NEET U.G professional courses including B.Tech and B.Arch , U.G Arts, Science and Commerce courses and Fine Arts courses for the academic year 2023-24. The candidates could submit online application through www.centacpuducherry.in from May 17. The application could be submitted till June 6.

Announcing the Centac admission process for the academic year, Minister for Home A. Namassivayam on Wednesday said the counselling for the academic year would be held at Kamarajar Manimandapam. “The Committee has opened its office at the Manimandapam recently,” he added.

There are 5,229 seats available for UG non-NEET professional courses, 4,320 seats for UG Arts and Science courses and 90 seats for UG Performing and Fine Arts courses. The admission for NEET courses would start after the results are declared. There are also 292 seats available for UG lateral entry for engineering at PEC, PKIET and government quota seats in private colleges, Mr. Namassivayam, who also holds the Education portfolio said.

The other State candidates could also apply under the Other State Quota system for the courses. All details pertaining to the admission process has been uploaded in Centac website.

On introduction of CBSE syllabus in the government schools, the Minister said the government was hopeful of introducing the syllabus in all 127 from Class I to IX and XI this academic year itself. “We have applied for 127 schools. The government has got permission to start the syllabus in 78 schools and we are hopeful of getting permission for all the 127 schools in a few weeks time. The syllabus will be introduced in all these schools from the current academic year itself,” he added.

Liquor Tragedy

To a question on the arrest of two persons from Puducherry in connection with the liquor tragedy in Tamil Nadu, the Minister said measures are taken to step up vigil in the neighbouring villages. “We are not in a position now to disclose certain details about the measures taken to nab the culprits involved in illicit liquor trade,”’ he added.