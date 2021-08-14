Centac invites applications for non-NEET courses

PUDUCHERRY

14 August 2021 01:16 IST

Application fee waived considering COVID-19 situation

The Centralised Admission Committee (Centac) has invited applications for all non-NEET based courses in the Union Territory for the academic year 2021-22.

Announcing the commencement of admission process at a press conference, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, who also holds the Education portfolio, said the government had decided not to collect application fee from candidates other than NRIs, foreign nationals and those applying for self-supporting courses.

The decision to waive the application fee was taken considering the COVID-19 induced economic burden on people. Usually, Centac collected application fee ranging from ₹300 to ₹500 from students, he added. The last date for online application would be August 31. More details about the courses and seats in each of the colleges can be had from the website www.centacpuducherry.in. Candidates could also submit online application through the website, he said.

Admission would be conducted to fill as many as 4,260 seats in Arts and Science Colleges and 3,907 seats in professional courses.

To a question on the demand to waive the fee for SC/ST students in all educational institutions, the Minister said the government could incur an additional expenditure of ₹40 crore annually.

Constable recruitment

Earlier, the Minister flagged off “Fit India Freedom Run-2021” to mark the 75th Independence day. Speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines of the function, the Minister said the government had fast-tracked the recruitment of 390 constables. In a few days, tender would be invited to select a professional organisation to conduct the physical tests, he added.