The Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) has extended till May 31 the last date for submission of online applications for admission to UG non-NEET courses for 2024-25.

A press note from the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education said that CENTAC’s extension of deadline followed requests from applicants seeking admission to various courses.

For more details, candidates can visit the website www.centacpuducherry.in

