CENTAC commences first phase of counselling

The Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) commenced the first phase of counselling for admissions to various undergraduate courses at the Bharathidasan Government College for Women on Thursday.
Day one of the counselling was for aspirants of B. Com. general course.
According to the CENTAC schedule, counselling will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. for admissions as follows: B. Com. Corporate Secretaryship on Friday, Tamil (forenoon) and Tamil and French (afternoon) on Saturday, Economics on November 9, English (forenoon) and English and History (afternoon) on November 10, Plant Science and Zoology (forenoon) and CND and Computer Science (afternoon) on November 11, Maths (forenoon) and Physics and Chemistry (afternoon) on November 12.
The next round will be held after the holidays from November 16 to 20.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath