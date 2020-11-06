Puducherry

CENTAC commences first phase of counselling

Students on the first day of Centac counselling for admission to various undergraduate courses at Bharathidasan Government College for Women in Puducherry on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: S_S_KUMAR

The Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) commenced the first phase of counselling for admissions to various undergraduate courses at the Bharathidasan Government College for Women on Thursday.

Day one of the counselling was for aspirants of B. Com. general course.

According to the CENTAC schedule, counselling will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. for admissions as follows: B. Com. Corporate Secretaryship on Friday, Tamil (forenoon) and Tamil and French (afternoon) on Saturday, Economics on November 9, English (forenoon) and English and History (afternoon) on November 10, Plant Science and Zoology (forenoon) and CND and Computer Science (afternoon) on November 11, Maths (forenoon) and Physics and Chemistry (afternoon) on November 12.

The next round will be held after the holidays from November 16 to 20.

