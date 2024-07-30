ADVERTISEMENT

CENTAC begins application process for MBBS admissions

Published - July 30, 2024 12:33 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) has opened online applications from UG NEET qualified candidates for admission to the M.B.B.S. / B.D.S. / B.A.M.S. / B.V.Sc. & A.H. (National SS & NRI) courses for 2024-25.

ADVERTISEMENT

The admission is for first-year courses in government and self financing medical, dental, Ayurveda and veterninary colleges in the Union Territory.

The last date for submission of applications is August 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its instructions to students, CENTAC has told candidates to ensure that they enter the All India Counselling Rank against the NEET rank based on NEET 2024 Re-Revised Score Card published on July 26 while filling up the application.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Further, candidates claiming “Residence of Puducherry” are advised to upload renewed certificates dated on or after July 1,2023, as applicable:

More details are available in the U.G. NEET Information Brochure published in CENTAC website www.centacpuducherry.in

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US