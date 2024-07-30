GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CENTAC begins application process for MBBS admissions

Published - July 30, 2024 12:33 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) has opened online applications from UG NEET qualified candidates for admission to the M.B.B.S. / B.D.S. / B.A.M.S. / B.V.Sc. & A.H. (National SS & NRI) courses for 2024-25.

The admission is for first-year courses in government and self financing medical, dental, Ayurveda and veterninary colleges in the Union Territory.

The last date for submission of applications is August 6.

In its instructions to students, CENTAC has told candidates to ensure that they enter the All India Counselling Rank against the NEET rank based on NEET 2024 Re-Revised Score Card published on July 26 while filling up the application.

Further, candidates claiming “Residence of Puducherry” are advised to upload renewed certificates dated on or after July 1,2023, as applicable:

More details are available in the U.G. NEET Information Brochure published in CENTAC website www.centacpuducherry.in

