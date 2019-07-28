Centac announces list for UG medical courses

The Centralised Admission Committee (Centac) has published the provisional allotment list for admission to MBBS, BDS, and BAMS courses under the government quota and provisional allotment list for admission to MBBS, BDS, and B.V.Sc. and A.H. courses under the management quota, Telugu minority quota and Christian minority quota. Details are posted on the website www.centacpuducherry.in

The genuineness of the 30 SC candidates’ community certificates is re-verified and confirmed by the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management, the Centac said. The candidates can download their allotment order through their Centac login from Monday.

The candidates, who had applied to Centac, but were selected under Puducherry quota in Jipmer have been removed as detailed in the brochure.

No allotment is made under the Backward Tribes category as objections regarding genuineness of certificates were being verified. The fee for medical courses needs to be paid to Centac using the payment link provided in the website. This provisional allotment list is subject to outcome of pending court case if any, Centac said.

The deadline for joining is 5 p.m. on August 2.