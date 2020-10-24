Puducherry

Cellphones seized from Kalapet prison

Fourteen mobile phones and chargers were seized by the police during a raid at the Kalapet Central Prison here on Thursday night. The Kalapet police registered a case against 14 prisoners in connection with the seizure. This is the second case of mobile phones being recovered in the last few days in the prison, the police said.

