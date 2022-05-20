Celebrations over release of Perarivalan shows “crooked’’ mindset: Narayanasamy

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy. File | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

May 20, 2022 15:01 IST

“The court must have released as per law but they remain culprits in the assassination case.”

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday said the celebrations by certain outfits over the release of A.G Perarivalan, a life convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, shows their “crooked” mindset.

“The court must have released as per law but they remain culprits in the assassination case. They will certainly get punishment under the court of God. Celebrations by certain outfits reflects their crooked mindset. It has pained people who love and admire Mr Gandhi,” he said addressing a press conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked about the support extended by Congress party’s allies, including DMK, to the decision of Supreme Court to free Perarivalan, the senior Congress leader said “I can only express my views as a Congress worker. I cannot comment on the decisions of others”.