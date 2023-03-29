ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrating women’s empowerment

March 29, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘Purple Mela’ conducted by the Puducherry Corporation for the Development of Women and Differently-Abled Persons highlighted various initiatives to empower women and the differently-abled community on Wednesday.

P. Santhi, Managing Director of the Corporation, said the day-long programmes, held in association the NGO Enable India, aimed at raising awareness on schemes focused on education, skilling, training and livelihood opportunities.

As part of Women’s Day celebrations held concurrently, an exhibition of a range of products made by stakeholders, competitions and cultural performances were also held.

