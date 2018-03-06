Celebrating heritage, the artists’ way

People of the coastal town are indefatigable when it comes to celebrating their heritage.

While curtains came down on an action-packed Pondicherry Heritage Festival 2018 on February 18, at least 18 artists of Puducherry got together to revive memories of the town through their art.

Cherishing the tangible and intangible heritage of this former French enclave, Pondicherry Heritage Festival 2018 organised ‘18 Artists of Puducherry’ exhibition.

Inaugurating the exhibition, Alliance Francaise of Puducherry Director Gerard Greverand on Wednesday evening said that the Alliance Francaise was happy to host the exhibition in Maison Colombani.

Terracotta dolls of Ayyannar, Vazh Munneswaran, Porkalai and even an Ayyannar horse tray decorated the table, while glass paintings, water colour, acrylic paintings and pencil drawings of Puducherry artists hanged on the walls surrounding the table at Maison Colombani. More than 60 artworks were on display.

Ejoumale Djeramin, a Puducherry-based artist, who co-ordinated the exhibition said that this exhibition gives a glimpse into their drawings, paintings and sculptures. “In this art show every individual artist has a unique style. We are planning to organise such show every year," he said.

Munusamy, whose terracota dolls were exhibited, said that this event was to show the rich culture to the younger generation. Abel, another Puducherry-based artist, added that art is a reflection of society.

Treasured memory

“The paintings of streetscapes, lives of people in Puducherry will be treasured memory for the future generations,” he said.

The other artists whose works are exhibited include Anbazhagan, Candappan, Sugumaran, Gopal.J, Saravanan, P.Silambarasan, Manimaran, S.M.C.Rajesh, Nadees Prabou, Venagdesan, Rajasegar, Anandh, Saravanan.D, Rajkumar Sthabathy and Tiroumalai.

The exhibition, which drew a large number of visitors, came to a close on Sunday.