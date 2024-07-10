ADVERTISEMENT

CEC commends election officials for smooth polling exercise

Published - July 10, 2024 11:16 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan handed over appreciation letters from the CEC to officials of the Elections and Police Departments on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Letters of appreciation from the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar for the smooth conduct of the April 19 elections to the sole Lok Sabha seat in the Union Territory, were handed over to officials of the Elections and Police Departments on Wednesday.

A press note from P. Jawahar, Chief Electoral Officer, said the Parliamentary elections, which were conducted without any untoward incident, had recorded a turnout of 98.90%. The run-up to the elections had also featured various initiatives such as carbon neutral measures and Meyyporul: a youth engagement campaign to fight fake news, while the voter facilitation initiatives included model polling stations, all-women booths and free rides for persons with disability.

Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan handed over the letters to District Election Officers/Senior Superintendents of Police at the Chief Secretariat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US