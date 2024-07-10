GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CEC commends election officials for smooth polling exercise

Published - July 10, 2024 11:16 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan handed over appreciation letters from the CEC to officials of the Elections and Police Departments on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan handed over appreciation letters from the CEC to officials of the Elections and Police Departments on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Letters of appreciation from the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar for the smooth conduct of the April 19 elections to the sole Lok Sabha seat in the Union Territory, were handed over to officials of the Elections and Police Departments on Wednesday.

A press note from P. Jawahar, Chief Electoral Officer, said the Parliamentary elections, which were conducted without any untoward incident, had recorded a turnout of 98.90%. The run-up to the elections had also featured various initiatives such as carbon neutral measures and Meyyporul: a youth engagement campaign to fight fake news, while the voter facilitation initiatives included model polling stations, all-women booths and free rides for persons with disability.

Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan handed over the letters to District Election Officers/Senior Superintendents of Police at the Chief Secretariat.

