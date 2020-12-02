Puducherry

CCTV, smart classroom gadgets stolen from government school in Puducherry

The D-Nagar police on Wednesday registered a case against unidentified persons for stealing a monitor, CCTV, DVR and projector from the Government Primary School, Indira Nagar in Gorimedu.

The culprits managed to enter the school by breaking a grill at the rear. the backside grill. The stolen gadgets were kept inside the Smart Room Class and chamber of the school headmistress.

The police registered a case under section 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code based on a complaint filed by the school’s headmistress, Jeeva Krishna Prasad.

