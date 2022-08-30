CBSE syllabus to be introduced in Classes 6 to 12 in Puducherry govt. schools

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
August 30, 2022 21:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The syllabus of the Central Board of Secondary Education would be introduced in Classes 6 to 12 in Puducherry government schools, Home Minister A. Namassivayam informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

During the discussion on the demands for grants for the subjects he handles, Mr. Namassivayam said there had been a demand to bring more classes under the CBSE syllabus in government schools. Hence, the government had decided to introduce the CBSE syllabus for Classes 6 to 12. Currently, the syllabus was being followed in Classes 1 to 5 in government schools.

On the measures being contemplated to tackle crime, he said the government was working towards bringing in stringent legislation, as in the case of Maharashtra and Delhi, to curb organised crime. “We are working towards bringing in the Puducherry Control of Organised Crimes Act (PCOCA), on the lines of a similar legislation in Maharashtra. The police have been asked to launch special operations to curb the use of ganja, especially among youngsters,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The government had also decided to strengthen the cyber wing of the territorial police. Steps were being taken to install Closed Circuit Television Cameras in all police stations. A sum of ₹3.74 crore had been set aside for the project, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Puducherry

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app