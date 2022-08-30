CBSE syllabus to be introduced in Classes 6 to 12 in Puducherry govt. schools

The syllabus of the Central Board of Secondary Education would be introduced in Classes 6 to 12 in Puducherry government schools, Home Minister A. Namassivayam informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

During the discussion on the demands for grants for the subjects he handles, Mr. Namassivayam said there had been a demand to bring more classes under the CBSE syllabus in government schools. Hence, the government had decided to introduce the CBSE syllabus for Classes 6 to 12. Currently, the syllabus was being followed in Classes 1 to 5 in government schools.

On the measures being contemplated to tackle crime, he said the government was working towards bringing in stringent legislation, as in the case of Maharashtra and Delhi, to curb organised crime. “We are working towards bringing in the Puducherry Control of Organised Crimes Act (PCOCA), on the lines of a similar legislation in Maharashtra. The police have been asked to launch special operations to curb the use of ganja, especially among youngsters,” he said.

The government had also decided to strengthen the cyber wing of the territorial police. Steps were being taken to install Closed Circuit Television Cameras in all police stations. A sum of ₹3.74 crore had been set aside for the project, he said.