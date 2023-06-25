CBSE hosts press conference in Puducherry

June 25, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

About 800 delegates, including administrators, teachers and students, from 22 schools participated in the recently-concluded U.T.-level conference hosted by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan addressed in virtual mode the launch of the event on the theme “Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), National Education Policy and G20” to commemorate India’s assuming G20 presidency.

Education Minister A. Namassivayam also addressed the meet.

According to a press note, the conference was organised under the auspices of Sahodaya School Complex at the Aditya Vidyashram Residential School and deliberated on achieving the goals of NEP and FLN as mandated by the Ministry of Education and laid emphasis on the spirit of ‘janbhagidari’ (public partnership).

Padmini Sriraman, educationist and resource persons for CBSE in training teachers and principals and V. Mariappan, professor of banking technology, school of management, Pondicherry University, were among the experts who led various sessions.

The programme also engaged students from all CBSE affiliated schools of the U.T. in various events such as painting, play, quiz and dance on the G20 theme. The attendees included over 145 participant students from 22 schools, Scouts and Guides, NCC, Naval and Air Force cadets, teachers and parents, field experts, principals and administrators.