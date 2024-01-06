ADVERTISEMENT

CBI searches Commercial Taxes office in Puducherry

January 06, 2024 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

There are also reports of two officers of Commercial Taxes Department and a woman being picked up for questioning after a trap was laid.

The Hindu Bureau

According to official sources, a team led by Inspector of Police Muthukmar, CBI, Anti-Corruption Bureau, launched a search at the Puducherry Commercial Taxes office. File | Photo Credit: Photo Credit: X/@ctaxpuducherry

A team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chennai, has initiated a search at the Puducherry Commercial Taxes Department following complaints of irregularities.

According to official sources, a team led by Inspector of Police Muthukmar, CBI, Anti-Corruption Bureau, launched the search on January 5. The search was continuing on January 6 under the security cover provided by the territorial police.

There are also reports of two officers of Commercial Taxes Department and a woman being picked up for questioning after a trap was laid. “Two of the officers are Assistant Commercial Taxes officers. The arrest is not yet recorded. It will be done shortly,” said a source.

