CBI begins probe into liquor sale during lockdown: Bedi

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Friday said the Central Bureau of Investigation has started a probe into illegal sale of liquor during the lockdown.

In an audio message to the police, Ms. Bedi said the sale of liquor during the lockdown was an organised crime. Appreciating the police for exposing the crime, the Lt. Governor said the central agency was investigating the connivance of the police and excise officials in the crime.

The sale of liquor in the black market during the lockdown had caused huge revenue loss to the government. This revenue could have been used to pay salary, pension and distribution of free rice, she said.

“The CBI will bring [the culprits to] justice and everything will be on the basis of evidence. The excise and police officials should not connive in any wrong doings,” Ms. Bedi said.

Stating that the police had done a good job in preventing the spread of COVID-19, the Lt. Governor said: “God has been kind to us, hard work has paid and now the challenge is that how do we keep this sustained.”