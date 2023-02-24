ADVERTISEMENT

CB-CID distributes photos of three missing inmates of Anbu Jothi Ashram

February 24, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Crime Branch-CID, which probes the Anbu Jothi Ashram case, on Friday circulated notices carrying photos of three inmates, including an 80-year-old woman and her son, who were reported missing from the shelter at Kundalapuliyur near Vikravandi in Villupuram district.

The police said S. Lakshmi Ammal and her son Muthuvinayagam, hailing from Kalapakulam in Tenkasi district, were admitted to the ashram on August 11, 2021. Subsequently, they went missing, and their whereabouts could not be ascertained.

Jaffarulla, of Sathyamangalam in Erode district, was admitted to the ashram on January 4, 2021. He was shifted to the New Ark Mission of India (Home of Hope) at Doddagubbi in Bengaluru on December 6, 2021. But Jaffarulla escaped from the home on March 4, 2022, and his whereabouts are not known.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The CB-CID has circulated the notices across the State to trace them. Members of the public can reach the CB-CID Inspector on the mobile number 94981 67800 or the Sub-Inspector of Police on 99947 77387 and give information about the missing persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US