CB-CID distributes photos of three missing inmates of Anbu Jothi Ashram

February 24, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Crime Branch-CID, which probes the Anbu Jothi Ashram case, on Friday circulated notices carrying photos of three inmates, including an 80-year-old woman and her son, who were reported missing from the shelter at Kundalapuliyur near Vikravandi in Villupuram district.

The police said S. Lakshmi Ammal and her son Muthuvinayagam, hailing from Kalapakulam in Tenkasi district, were admitted to the ashram on August 11, 2021. Subsequently, they went missing, and their whereabouts could not be ascertained.

Jaffarulla, of Sathyamangalam in Erode district, was admitted to the ashram on January 4, 2021. He was shifted to the New Ark Mission of India (Home of Hope) at Doddagubbi in Bengaluru on December 6, 2021. But Jaffarulla escaped from the home on March 4, 2022, and his whereabouts are not known.

The CB-CID has circulated the notices across the State to trace them. Members of the public can reach the CB-CID Inspector on the mobile number 94981 67800 or the Sub-Inspector of Police on 99947 77387 and give information about the missing persons.

