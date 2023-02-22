HamberMenu
CB-CID begins probe in Anbu Jothi Ashram case

February 22, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Crime Branch-CID officials inspecting the Anbu Jothi Ashram at Kundalapuliyur near Vikravandi in Villupuram district on Tuesday.

The Crime Branch-CID on Tuesday began its probe into the allegations of torture and sexual harassment of residents at Anbu Jothi Ashram at Kundalapuliyur near Vikravandi in Villupuram.

The ashram, registered under the Nalla Samariyar Charitable Trust, had been functioning without licence as a Home for persons with mental illnesses and retardation and destitute women.

What began as an investigation into a man missing complaint from the ashram in February led to the unearthing of sexual and physical abuse and the racket of trafficking. The ashram’s two units at Vikravandi and Chinna Mudaliyar Chavady were shut down and 166 residents, including 45 women, were rescued and admitted to the Geriatric Ward of the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital.

As more complaints came in, the case was transferred to the CB-CID on February 18. Nine persons, including ashram owner Jubin Baby, 45, his wife Maria, 43, of Kerala, and their associates, were arrested on the charges of rape and assault, among other offences.

Police sources said the documents and case diary files were handed over by the Kedar police to the CB-CID team, with the evidence collected so far.

The team, led by CB-CID Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan, accompanied by officials of the Forensic Sciences Department in Villupuram, visited the ashram and collected important documents and forensic evidence, including sleeping mats and canes allegedly used to assault the residents.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Balagopalan said four cases that were initially registered by the local police were transferred to the CB-CID. The agency had registered an FIR and started an investigation, he said.

