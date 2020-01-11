Cauvery panel holds session in Puducherry for the first time

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) held its first sitting in the Union Territory on Friday.

The meeting, chaired by Chairman of CWRC Navin Kumar, was attended by representatives of the four riparian States, the India Meteorological Department, the Central Water Commission and Ministry of Agriculture.

According to a senior government official, as per the Supreme Court order, the committee has to conduct regular meetings in the four States to collect details such as storage and water levels at the reservoirs in the basin States and prepare periodic reports.

The territorial administration briefed the committee about the situation in seven tributaries of Cauvery passing through Karaikal region. The region had received its quota of 7 tmcft of Cauvery water as allotted by the SC, the official said.

The 16-member CWRC team on Thursday visited Karaikal and interacted with various stakeholders. They also called on Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy at the Assembly, the official added.