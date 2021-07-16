Cauvery issue: Former CM wants all-party meet

PUDUCHERRY

16 July 2021 00:53 IST

‘Govt. should explore legal options’

The government should convene an all-party meeting to unanimously pass a resolution against Karnataka government's move to construct Mekedatu dam, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has said.

In a video message on Wednesday night, the former Chief Minister said the move by Karnataka would deprive Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry of their share of Cauvery water.

Farming activity on around 50,000 acres of land in Karaikal region would be affected if the flow of water from the Cauvery dips due to the construction of the dam. The government should convene an all party meeting to jointly oppose Karnataka’s move and protect the rights of the Union Territory, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Besides, the Chief Minister should write to the Prime Minister expressing the region’s concerns. The government should also explore legal options, he said. Condemning the decision of the NDA government to reopen schools, the former Chief Minister said the move comes at a time when medical experts have warned about the impending third wave of COVID-19.

The second wave, he said took several lives due to inefficiency of the government. The government should desist from reopening schools. Instead, the focus should be on creating more awareness about the third wave, he said.