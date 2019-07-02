Caste certificates and other papers made available online

Residents of the Union Territory now need not stand in long queues in front of the tahsildar offices to obtain income, caste, community and residency certificates as the government has made them available online from Monday.

Minister for Revenue M.O.H.F. Shahjahan on Monday launched the programme to provide certificates through online under the e-District project. Those who want any of the certificates need to register in the e-District Puducherry portal or visit any Common Service Centres (CSCs). Proper acknowledgement for the application will be provided and status can be tracked.

Mr. Shajahan said: “Our aim is to make the U.T. paperless and digitise all official work. It is cost-effective and brings transparency in administration.” The aim was to provide residency, caste and income certificates within three or four days after an online application was made.

The government intended to launch a mobile app to help people apply online for various certificates. Special Secretary (Revenue)-cum-District Collector T. Arun said issuing these certificates formed a bulk of the workload for taluk officials.

Every month, around 6,000 certificates were issued by the taluk offices in the Union Territory. The main beneficiaries would be students applying for school, college certificates and scholarships, youth applying for employment opportunities and beneficiaries of welfare schemes.